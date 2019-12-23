Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott teases The Early Years box set

Back in October, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott revealed the band were planning on launching a “warts and all” show recorded in Oxford in 1980.

The performance was captured while the band toured in support of their debut album On Through The Night, with the news coming to light when Elliott was speaking with SiriusXM’s Volume show.

Now, the vocalist has given more information about the release – and reports it’ll make up part of a new box set titled The Early Years.

He tells SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation (via Blabbermouth): “It will be out in what the grown ups call the first quarter, so sometime between January and April – I’m not sure of the exact date.

“We’re doing the first two albums with bonus material and there's a live recording from Oxford New Theatre in the UK from April 1980, which is actually astounding. I didn't realise how good it was.”

Elliott also reports that Def Leppard are planning a campaign next year titled 2020 Vision which will see the Sheffield heroes re-releasing “a lot” of the band’s past video projects “in much better condition than it was originally released.”

Elliott continues: “In other words, no hissy VHS tapes any more, but cleaned-up, 5.1 Surround Sound remixes on the sound of some live stuff – and some live things that have never seen the light of day before."

Def Leppard will head out on the road across the US next summer with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett for a 29-date stadium tour.

Further information about The Early Years box set will be revealed in due course.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA