Campbell won’t miss Def Lep tour

Vivian Campbell won’t miss Def Leppard’s upcoming US tour despite the return of his cancer.

The guitarist announced at the weekend that his Hodgkin’s lymphoma had returned following stem-cell treatment last year. He feared that another round of treatment would mean he’d have to step back from touring duties, but he is now able to rejoin the tour from this Saturday, June 27.

Now he reports: “I’ve dodged the bullet of radiation. I was due to start a course that would have sidelined me for most of the first leg of the US tour.

“But my brilliant doctors have steered me towards an alternative course of treatment that will enable me to rejoin the tour this Saturday night.”

He adds: “They’ve tailored future treatments to accommodate the schedule, so I won’t have to miss any more shows. I’m so happy and indebted to the wonderful physicians who have worked to make this happen. See you Saturday.”

Campbell was originally diagnosed in 2013. He received a false all-clear before undergoing the pioneering stem-cell procedure, and in January announced he was “cautious but confident” over his prognosis.

Def Leppard will release their self-titled 11th album later this year. They return to the UK in November.

Def Leppard North American tour

Jun 23: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Jun 25: West Palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheater, FL

Jun 27: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

Jun 28: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheater, GA

Jun 30: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 02: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 03: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 05: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 07: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Jul 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 11: Bethel Woods Center, NY

Jul 12: Darien Lake Center, NY

Jul 14: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheater, ON

Jul 15: Youngstown Coveli Center, OH

Jul 17: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 18: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 21: Mt Pleasant Soaring Eagle Resort & Casino, MI

Jul 23: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 24: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 25: Holmdel PNV Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 27: California Mid-State Fair, CA

Aug 07: Sturgis Buffalo Chip Campground, SD

Aug 08: Sioux Falls Arena, SD

Aug 10: Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena, OK

Aug 11: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 14: Missouri State Fair, MO

Aug 15: Iowa State Fair, IA

Aug 17: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 18: Nashville Bridgsetone Arena, TN

Aug 21: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 22: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 23: Austin360 Amphitheater, TX

Aug 27: Minnesota State Fair, MN

Aug 28: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Aug 30: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 01: Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 03: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Sep 04: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MI

Sep 05: TInley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheater, IL

Sep 16: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Sep 17: Ridgefield Northwest Amphitheater, WA

Sep 19: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 20: Los Angeles Forum, CA

Sep 22: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

Sep 23: Phoenix Ak-Chin pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 26: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 28: West Valley City USANA Amphitheater, UT

Sep 30: Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 02: Bozeman Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MO

Oct 04: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Oct 05: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Oct 09: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 10: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 11: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 14: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH

Oct 16: Columba Colonial Life Arena, SC

Oct 17: Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena, FL