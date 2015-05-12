Elliott hopes for long Def Lep album

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott hopes most, if not all, of the band’s 15 recorded songs will make it on to their upcoming self-titled album.

Last year he described the follow-up to 2008’s Songs From The Sparkle Lounge as “very varied” and added: “It sounds like Def Leppard, but it sounds like Def Leppard stretching their wings a little bit.”

Now Elliott tells VH1: “It’s all over the place – every song is different from every other song. There’s stuff that a band of our standing should be doing.

“We’ve allowed our roots, the music we were steeped in, to soak into our music a little more. You’ll be able to say, ‘That sounds a little bit like…’ because we’ve been honest.

“If ‘This song sounds like Led Zeppelin’ or ‘This song sounds like Queen,’ then that’s us – that’s because we always did.”

He says of their song stockpile: “There’s 15 on the go. I don’t know how many will make the album, but I’m hoping most of them will, because they’re all very different and very representative of who we are right now.”

The record is expected before Def Lep tour the UK with Whitesnake and Black Star Riders in December:

Dec 06: Dublin 3 Arena

Dec 07: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 13: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 15: Manchester Arena

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 18: Wembley SSE Arena

Dec 19: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena