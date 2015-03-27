Def Leppard, Whitesnake, BSR team up for UK tour

Def Leppard, Whitesnake and Black Star Riders have confirmed a UK tour for December.

The three bands will team up for 10 dates in Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

Def Lep are likely to have launched their 11th album by the time the tour takes place. They’ve confirmed it’s to be self-titled. Frontman Joe Elliott last year said the work would be “very varied,” adding: “It sounds like Def Leppard, but it sounds like Def Leppard stretching their wings a little bit.”

David Coverdale last month revealed that Whitesnake’s The Purple Album – a set of Deep Purple covers – came about after a failed attempt to reunite with Purple bandmate Ritchie Blackmore. The singer said: “I took a little time to think about it, I spoke to my musicians and everybody was incredibly positive, so it was all systems go.” It’s released on May 18.

Thin Lizzy offshoot BSR launched second title The Killer Instinct – originally to be produced by Elliott – last month.

Tour tickets go on sale via Live Nation on April 1.

Dec 06: Dublin 3 Arena

Dec 07: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 13: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 15: Manchester Arena

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 18: Wembley SSE Arena

Dec 19: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena