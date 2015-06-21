Def Lep Campbell 'inconsolable' as cancer returns

Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell’s cancer has returned, he’s confirmed.

Campbell, 52, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2013 and last year announced he was in remission. But he’s now battling the condition again and will step back from his duties with the band.

He says: “I’m saddened by the fact that my cancer has returned. However, I’m beyond consolation that its return will prevent me from being able to do my job for a while.

“I’m still working on a schedule of treatment with my doctors, but I will see you all very soon.”

Campbell’s treatment before last year’s remission included three rounds of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

Def Leppard have a string of live dates coming up, including a US trek and a UK jaunt with Whitesnake. Last year Trixter’s Steve Brown filled in for Campbell on Leppard’s live dates.

DEF LEPPARD/WHITESNAKE UK AND IRELAND TOUR 2015

Dec 06: Dublin 3 Arena

Dec 07: Belfast Odyssey Arena

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Dec 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 12: Birmingham Genting Arena

Dec 13: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 15: Manchester Arena

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 18: Wembley SSE Arena

Dec 19: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena