Def Leppard launch wall of death video for new single Kick

Def Leppard have released a video to accompany new single Kick, which was launched a week ago.

The carnival-themed clip was shot at the Ken Fox Troupe Wall Of Death in Cambridgeshire, described by its operators as "the world's number one motorcycle stunt show", and directed by Berlin-based Anuk Rohde, who worked with Rammstein guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe on his Emigrate project.

Kick is taken from Def Leppard's upcoming 12th studio album Diamond Star Halos, which is set for release on May 27 and available to pre-order now across a variety of formats.

The 15-track Diamond Star Halos is the first new studio set from the band since their 2015 self-titled collection, and features guest vocals from award-winning bluegrass singer, and Robert Plant collaborator, Alison Krauss on two songs.

Following the album's release, Leppard will launch their long-delayed US stadium tour, co-headlining with Motley Crue, and featuring special guests Poison and Joan Jett, on June 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Opening up will be Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts – led by former Biters frontman Smith – and LA rockers Classless Act. Full dates below.

Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos tracklist

1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett 2022 tour

Jun 16: Atlanta Suntrust Park, GA

Jun 18: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: Flushing Citifield, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville Tiaa Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland Firstenergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Center, ON

Aug 10: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Park, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood Sofi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 02: Vancouver BC Palace, BC

Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Tickets are on sale now.