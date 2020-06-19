Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett announce 2021 tour dates

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts have announced their rescheduled stadium tour.

The bands were due to hit the road across North America this summer with Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts also on the bill, but the shows had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new dates will now take place in 2021, kicking off in Nashville on June 19 and wrapping up in San Diego on September 12. All tickets purchased for the postponed 2020 dates will be valid for next year’s shows.

The bands say in a joint statement: “We are excited to share our new dates for the Stadium Tour. We look forward to seeing you in 2021!”

The 30 rescheduled dates will be Motley Crue’s first shows together since their ‘final’ gig in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve in 2015, with the band announcing their intentions to tour again by blowing up their cessation of touring contract in November last year.

The road trip was also to be Poison’s first since their 2018 Nothin’ But A Good Time tour, while Def Leppard returning to the stage following a busy 2019 which saw them play a string of live shows, including a Las Vegas residency.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 2021 tour

Jun 19: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jun 21: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jun 24: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jun 26: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 27: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Field, OH

Jul 06: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 13: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jul 15: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Jul 17: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 18: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 20: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 22: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 07: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Aug 09: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 12: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 17: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 20: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 24: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Aug 28: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 03: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Sep 04: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Sep 07: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 10: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 12: San Diego Petco Park, CA

