Biters man Tuk Smith returns with new band The Restless Hearts

Tuk Smith, singer with much-missed Atlanta rockers Biters, has returned with a new band, Tuk Smith and The Restless Hearts.

The band have also announced a new single, What Kinda Love, and revealed that they'll be joining this summer's Def Leppard and Motley Crue tour, alongside Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. The tour kicks off in San Antonio, TX, on June 21. Full dates below.

"I think when people first hear the song they might not get its meaning right away," says Smith. "I wanted to create a narrative in the video that helped complement the lyrics. Having full creative vision as an artist is as rewarding as it is daunting. If something doesn’t pan out right there is no one to blame but yourself, but it’s the best feeling when your vision becomes reality."

He adds, "I had so many close friends and family act, be extras, and work on videos with me. I’m so lucky to have such a pool of talent and characters to pull from."

What Kinda Love comes from The Restless Hearts' upcoming debut album Lookin’ for Love, Ready for War, which was produced by Green Day, Eric Clapton and Fleetwood Mac producer Rob Cavallo.

"People that really like honest-to-god rock'n'roll - this is the kind of stuff they’ll love," says Cavallo. "If you are a Tom Petty fan or a Bruce Springsteen fan, if you like really great old-fashioned American rock'n'roll then I believe you’ll like Tuk’s music because it’s cut from that same cloth. It’s original and it is its own thing. I think he’s the real deal!"

Biters announced a break in 2018, with Smith saying, "With heavy hearts we have decided to put Biters on indefinite hiatus. We are beyond grateful to each and every one of you. You have been the greatest fans in the world. Thank you for every show, every t-shirt, every snack, every place to crash, every record and CD, every listen and every download."

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 26: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA