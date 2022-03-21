Def Leppard’s Diamond Star Halos gets the coloured vinyl treatment

Last week, Def Leppard announced their 12th studio album Diamond Star Halos would be released on May 27, with the band marking the news by revealing their new single Kick.

While standard versions went up for pre-order immediately following the news, fans can now get their paws on two limited edition vinyl editions. First up is the double clear vinyl in a gatefold sleeve, which is exclusive to independent retailers and D2C. Townsend Music have it for pre-order now – and you can add the CD version of Diamond Star Halos for an extra £1.

Meanwhile over at EMP, you can grab the 2LP version in yellow and red vinyl. The cover art has been given a new look too with both vinyl colours used in the final design.

Def Leppard’s new 15-track album is the band’s first since their 2015 self-titled record, and features guest vocals from award-winning singer, and Robert Plant collaborator, Alison Krauss who appears on the tracks This Guitar and Lifeless. David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson also guests on Diamond Star Halos, lending his talents to Goodbye For Good This Time and Angels (Can’t Help You Now).

Def Leppard are gearing up for their previously postponed US stadium tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. The run of 36 shows will get underway at Atlanta’s Suntrust Park on June 16 and wrap up at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas on September 9.

(Image credit: UMe)

Def Leppard: Diamond Star Halos

1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity