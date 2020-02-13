Def Leppard announce the 20/20 Vision tour with ZZ Top

Def Leppard have announced that they’ll head out on the road later this year with special guests ZZ Top.

The 20/20 Vision tour will see both bands play a total of 16 shows across the US, kicking off on September 21 at the Albany Times Union Center, and wrapping up at the Spokane Arena on October 18.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott says: “What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top!

“Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together. Maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy Gibbons in one of those fancy cars.”

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale from 10am local time on February 21, with members of Def Leppard’s Rock Brigade fan club getting access to tickets from 10am on February 17.

Prior to the newly announced shows, Def Leppard will head out on the road across the US with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts.

Def Leppard are poised to release the new box set titled The Early Years on March 20 through UMC/Virgin. The collection will be packed with material and is being released to mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s debut album On Through The Night.

And, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Def Leppard have created a special Love Bites playlist made up of songs requested by fans. Check it out below.

Def Leppard and ZZ Top: 20/20 Vision tour

Sep 21: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Sep 23: Virginia Beach Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA

Sep 25: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 26: Brandon Amphitheater, MS

Sep 28: Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater, AL

Sep 30: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Oct 02: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 03: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Oct 05: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 07: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Oct 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Oct 10: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 12: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND

Oct 15: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Oct 17: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 18: Spokane Arena, WA