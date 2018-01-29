Ginger Wildheart announces acoustic album and tour

Ginger Wildheart has announced details of his new acoustic album, Ghost In The Tanglewood. The album will be released on March 2, and is preceded by a single, Paying It Forward, on February 16.

“While leaning towards country music, my fairly unavoidable accent means that the songs come off less Willie Nelson and more Bobby Thompson,” says Ginger,“but every lyric is purely heartfelt and every song is as true a story as you’ll ever hear. This stuff has always been in my blood since I was a wee nipper and it’s an honour to finally get it out for people to hear.”

“The songs largely deal with the traditionally taboo subject of mental health issues, specifically depression, which I have suffered from my whole life. Having recently weaned myself off medication, the music I make now serves as both therapy and comfort. I find relief in this music and hope that the songs bring a similar comfort to the listener. The narrative throughout is pretty confessional in nature, but I think the candid approach showcases the lyrics in a more bold and open way than a traditional rock album.”

The album’s opening track, The Daylight Hotel, is available via Youtube.

The album began life as a Pledge Music campaign, with 10%of the money raised donated to The Samaritans and to Befrienders, an organisation who provide emotional support to prevent suicide worldwide.

“I shouldn’t need to explain how very important it is to make people aware of mental health issues and suicide prevention, but this isa subject that can never be talked about enough,” says Ginger.

“Speaking out about mental illness is currently our strongest weapon in the war against suicide,” he continues. “We still live in an age where governments and communities continue to largely ignore this problem, so anything that highlights this issue is a step in the right direction. I hope I can do more to raise awareness and be a small part of the change in attitude that is needed in regards to this issue.”

Ginger Wildheart has a series of live dates lined up (full list below), including a number of support slots with Ferocious Dog, The Levellers and Frank Turner.

The Wildhearts will tour The UK alongside Reef and Terrorvision in May.

Ghost In The Tanglewood can be pre-ordered now.

Ginger Wildheart Tour Dates

Feb 02: William Aston Hall, Wrexham (supporting Levellers)

Feb 03: Charter Theatre, Preston (supporting Levellers)

Mar 01: Tivoli, Buckley (supporting Ferocious Dog)

Mar 02: Bar Metro, Bolton

Mar 03: The Lantern, Halifax

Mar 04: Firebug, Leicester

Mar 05: The Market Hall Cinema, Brynmawr

Mar 06: Prince Albert, Brighton

Mar 07: Cheese and Grain, Frome

Mar 08: The Victoria, Swindon

Mar 09: Joiners, Southampton

Mar 10: Gorilla, Manchester (supporting Ferocious Dog)

Mar 13: Opera House, Buxton (supporting Levellers)

Mar 14: Townhall, Cheltenham (supporting Levellers)

Mar 15: Westlands, Yeovil (supporting Levellers)

Mar 16: Barbican, York (supporting Levellers)

Mar 17 The Stables, Milton Keynes (supporting Levellers)

Mar 18: Philharmonic, Liverpool (supporting Levellers)

Mar 20: The Anvil, Basingstoke (supporting Levellers)

Mar 21: Corn Exchange, Cambridge (supporting Levellers)

Mar 22: De Montfort Hall, Leicester (supporting Levellers)

Mar 23: De Le Warr Pavillion, Bexhill (supporting Levellers)

Mar 24: Cathedral, Winchester (supporting Levellers)

Mar 29: The Hairy Dog, Derby

May 11: Epic Studios, Norwich

May 13: The Roundhouse, London (supporting Frank Turner)

Jun 23: Eden Sessions - A Beautiful Day Out

