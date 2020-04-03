Deep Purple push back release of new album Whoosh!

Deep Purple have pushed back the release date of their new studio album Whoosh!.

The follow-up to 2017’s InFinite was scheduled to arrive on June 12 through earMUSIC. But with the current lockdown in place, the decision has been made to delay the launch until later in 2020.

Frontman Ian Gillan says: “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction... well, not exactly in this case – more cause and effect, where the latter is often greater than the former.

“Distribution lines – the physical sales of CDs, vinyl, cassettes etc – and retail outlets are closed until The Dreaded Lurgy gets indigestion.

“Therefore, as there are still so many of us who love to hold a new record in our hands, and following advice from our magnificent label, we have decided to delay the release of Whoosh! until August.”

Gillan adds: “During my quarantine I’m listening to a lot of music and guessing that it’s the same for many of us during this scary disruption to our lives.

“We know, don’t we, that music will play a big part in our celebrations as we step back into the light. But, health comes first, so I must stuff my excitement about sharing Whoosh! with you back into a box for a little while. Stay well and follow the light.”

Last month, Deep Purple shared their new single Throw My Bones – the first single lifted from the album.

(Image credit: earMusic)

1. Throw My Bones

2. Drop The Weapon

3. We're All The Same In The Dark

4. Nothing At All

5. No Need To Shout

6. Step By Step

7. What The What

8. The Long Way Round

9. The Power Of The Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And The Address

13. Dancing In My Sleep