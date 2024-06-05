Watch Deep Purple's video for new single Pictures Of You

Deep Purple have released the second single from their upcoming 23 album, =1. Pictures Of You follows the release of Portable Door last month, and is part of a digital EP that includes that song alongside live versions of When A Blind Man Cries and Uncommon Man, recorded live at the Mediolanum Forum di Assago in Assago, Italy, in October 2022.

Pictures Of You will be released on CD and 12” vinyl on June 28, with each format limited to 5000, hand-numbered copies. =1 will be released on July 19 via earMUSIC on a vast array of physical formats including a limited edition box set containing the album on CD and 2LP, three live vinyl 10“ discs, a 24-page booklet, a DVD of the documentary Access All Areas, plus a t-short, an art-card and a lanyard.

One lucky purchaser will also discover a golden ticket hidden within the box set that gives the holder access to every show on the band's =1 More Time tour (full dates below).

"Deep Purple are more than just their members," said the band when announcing the album. "=1 embodies the essence and attitude of their 1970s incarnation possibly more than any other album in recent memory. With the legendary Bob Ezrin once again producing, the record evokes the pioneering band’s classic sound, without relying on nostalgia."

Deep Purple: One More Time tour 2024

Jun 13: Madrid, Parque Tierno Galván, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Arena, Spain

Jun 17: Toulouse Metropole, France

Jun 20: Grenchen Airport, Switzerland

Jun 22: Nancy Open Air Amphitheatre, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Istanbul Kucukciftlikpark, Turkey

Jul 04: Cognac Blues Passions, France

Jul 10: Rome Cavea Auditorium, Italy

Jul 11: Marostica Piazza Castello, Italy

Jul 13: Belgrade Tašmajdan Stadium, Serbia

Jul 14: Chirpan Midalidare Estate, Bulgaria

Jul 16: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Jul 18: Salem Schloss (Castle Grounds), Germany

Jul 19: Dresdenn Elbufer, Germany

Jul 21: Winterbach Zeltspektakel, Germany

Jul 28: Gignac En Quecy, France

Jul 30: Orange Positiv Festival, France

Aug 02: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 03: Bergen Calling, Norway

Aug 05: Furuvik Amusement Park, Sweden

Aug 06: Stockholm Grona Lund Amusement Park, Sweden



Aug 14: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 15: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Event Center, FL

Aug 17: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 18: Durant Choctaw Casino Grand Theatre, OK

Aug 19: Forth Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 21: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 22: Sterling Heights Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, MI

Aug 23: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 27: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 28: Gilford Banknh Pavilion, NH

Aug 30: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 03: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, CT

Sep 04: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage At Spac, NY

Sep 06: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 07: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 08: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Nov 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 06: London The O2, UK

Nov 07: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Tickets are on sale now.