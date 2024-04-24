Two days after launching a mysterious teaser video, rock icons Deep Purple have announced details of their new album, =1. The album is the band's first to feature new guitarist Simon McBride – who replaced Steve Morse in 2022 – and will be released on July 19.

"Deep Purple are more than just their members," reads a statement from the band. "=1 embodies the essence and attitude of their 1970s incarnation possibly more than any other album in recent memory. With the legendary Bob Ezrin once again producing, the record evokes the pioneering band’s classic sound, without relying on nostalgia.

"The enigmatic title =1 symbolises the idea that in a world growing ever more complex, everything eventually simplifies down to a single, unified essence. Everything equals one."

A new single from the band will reveal itself to the world at midnight on April 30, while a vast array of physical formats are available for those who like that sort of thing. These include a CD+DVD version, CD, double black vinyl, limited edition purple double vinyl and a limited edition clear double vinyl.

There'll also be a limited edition box set containing the CD+DVD, the double black vinyl, three 10” vinyl discs featuring live recordings from Purple’s 2022 tour, a t-shirt, two guitar picks, an art print, a lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to all shows on the Deep Purple =1 More Time tour, apart from, presumably, those that have taken place before the album's release. Full dates below.

=1 joins a long list of mathematically-themed titles in popular music, a list that also includes Love's 7 and 7 Is, Bob Seger's 2 + 2 = ?, Radiohead's 2 + 2 = 5, and \Delta M_i^{-1} = - \alpha \sum_{n=1}^N D_i \left[ n \right] \left[ \sum_{j \in C \left[ i \right]}^{} F_{ji} \left[ n-1 \right] + Fext_i \left[ n^{-1} \right] \right] by Cornish composer Aphex Twin.

=1 is available to pre-order now.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Deep Purple feature on the cover of the current edition of Classic Rock We tell the story of how Machine Head was a triumph snatched from the flames of disaster. Plus: band members and other rock stars – including Tony Iommi, Paul Stanley, Ian Anderson, Steve Harris, Lzzy Hale and more – talk about their favourite Deep Purple Purple songs.

Deep Purple: One More Time tour 2024

May 01: Singapore Fort Canning Park, Singapore

Jun 13: Madrid, Parque Tierno Galván, Spain

Jun 15: Bilbao Arena, Spain

Jun 17: Toulouse Metropole, France

Jun 20: Grenchen Airport, Switzerland

Jun 22: Nancy Open Air Amphitheatre, France

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 25: Istanbul Kucukciftlikpark, Turkey

Jul 04: Cognac Blues Passions, France

Jul 10: Rome Cavea Auditorium, Italy

Jul 11: Marostica Piazza Castello, Italy

Jul 13: Belgrade Tašmajdan Stadium, Serbia

Jul 14: Chirpan Midalidare Estate, Bulgaria

Jul 16: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Jul 18: Salem Schloss (Castle Grounds), Germany

Jul 19: Dresdenn Elbufer, Germany

Jul 21: Winterbach Zeltspektakel, Germany

Jul 28: Gignac En Quecy, France

Jul 30: Orange Positiv Festival, France

Aug 02: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 03: Bergen Calling, Norway

Aug 05: Furuvik Amusement Park, Sweden

Aug 06: Stockholm Grona Lund Amusement Park, Sweden



Aug 14: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Aug 15: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock Event Center, FL

Aug 17: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 18: Durant Choctaw Casino Grand Theatre, OK

Aug 19: Forth Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 21: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 22: Sterling Heights Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill, MI

Aug 23: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 25: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 27: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Aug 28: Gilford Banknh Pavilion, NH

Aug 30: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 01: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Sep 03: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, CT

Sep 04: Saratoga Springs Broadview Stage At Spac, NY

Sep 06: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For The Arts, NY

Sep 07: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Sep 08: Scranton The Pavilion At Montage Mountain, PA

Nov 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Nov 06: London The O2, UK

Nov 07: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Tickets are on sale now.