Deep Purple announce rescheduled Sweden dates as Ian Paice recovers from stroke

Deep Purple have announced rescheduled dates for two shows in Sweden that were postponed when drummer Ian Paice suffered a mini-stroke.
The June 14 gig in Stockholm and the following night’s show in Gothenburg were pulled as Paice was being treated in a Stockholm hospital after a TIA (Transient Ischaemic Attack).
The Gothenburg show now goes ahead at the Liseberg venue on July 1 and the Stockholm gig will take place at Grona Lund on July 2.
Announcing the postponements, Paice vowed to be back to work by next month. He said: “These are the first shows I have missed with Deep Purple since its formation in 1968. Thanks to all the people who have shown concern and sent their best wishes.
“My dexterity in the hand is coming back quickly and I fully expect to recommence touring next month. So now I have a set of tablets which have to be taken every day to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”
Meanwhile, Deep Purple have also released a video showing them on tour in Belgium in 1973. It can be viewed below. The band were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this year. They’re working on their 20th album.
Deep Purple remaining tour dates 2016
Jul 01: Gothenburg Liseberg, Sweden
Jul 02: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Jul 05: Antalya Expo 2016, Turkey
Jul 08: Klam Clam Rock, Austria
Jul 09: Eisenstadt Lovely Days, Austria
Jul 12: Genova Arena Del Mare, Italy
Jul 13: Brescia Arena Campo Marte, Italy
Jul 15: Servigliano Parco Della Pace, Italy
Jul 16: Montreux Jazz Festival, Switzerland
Jul 19: Munich Tollwood, Germany
Jul 20: Fulda Domplatz, Germany
Jul 22: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany
Jul 23: Krefeld Konigpalast, Germany
Jul 26: Slupsk Rock Legends Festival, Poland
Jul 29: Tienen Suikerock Festival, Belgium
Jul 30: Loreley Deep Purple On The Rock, Germany
Jul 31: Mosbach Am Burggraben, Germany