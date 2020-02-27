Deep Purple announce new album Whoosh! and European tour

Deep Purple will release their new album Whoosh! on June 12.

The rock icons’ 21st album, it marks the third time they have worked with producer Bob Ezrin, who also produced 2017’s InFinite and 2013’s Now What?!.

According to a statement from the band, their motto while recording the album was: “Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple.”

Guitarist Steve Morse says: “We've included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin. We've always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience.”

Deep Purple have also announced an extensive European tour to accompany the album.

The tour begins in Moscow on May 31 and ends in Amsterdam on Oct 28. The UK leg of the tour begins in Manchester on October 2.

Whoosh! Is released on June 12, 2020 via on earMUSIC. It will be available as a limited edition CD+DVD Mediabook featuring a film of their full live performance from Hellfest 2017 and hour-long video interview with bassist Roger Glover and producer Bob Ezrin. It will also be available on 2LP+DVD edition and limited edition box set.

Deep Purple: Whoosh! trackllsting

1. Throw My Bones

2. Drop the Weapon

3. We're All the Same in the Dark

4. Nothing at All

5. No Need to Shout

6. Step by Step

7. What the What

8. The Long Way Round

9. The Power of the Moon

10. Remission Possible

11. Man Alive

12. And the Address

13. Dancing in My Sleep

Deep Purple 2020 European tour

May 31: Moscow Megasport Ice Palace, Russia

Jun 03: Istanbul Lifepark, Turkey

Jun 06: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jun 20: Clisson HellFest, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne, Germany

Jun 25: Aalborg Skovdalen Open Air, Denmark

Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock Ekeberg, Norway

Jun 30: Paris Boulogne Billancourt La Seine Musicale, France

Jul 01: Nimes Festival De Nimes Les Arenes, France

Jul 03: Klam Clam Rock, Austria

Jul 04: Eisenstadt Lovely Days, Austria

Jul 06: Bologna Sonic Park, Italy

Jul 08: Sion sous Sion sous les étoiles, Switzerland

Jul 10: Bonn Kunst Rasen Granau, Germany

Aug 11: Rosenheim Rosenheim Sommerfestival, Germany

Aug 14: Halle (Saale) Freilichtbühne Peißnitz, Germany

Aug 15: Mainz Open Air Volkspark Mainz, Germany

Aug 17: St Julien en Genevois Guitare en Scene Festival, France

Aug 18: Brombach Lieder Am See, Germany

Aug 20: Carcassone Festival De Carcassone Theatre Jean Deschamps, France

Aug 22: Lörrach Stimmen Festival, Germany

Aug 24: Colmar Festival De La Foire Aux Vins de Colmar Parc Des expositions, France

Aug 26: Stockholm Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden

Aug 27: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden

Aug 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 02: Manchester Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 03: London O2, UK

Oct 05: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Oct 06: Leeds FD Arena, UK

Oct 08: Birmingham Arena. UK

Oct 10: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 13: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany

Oct 14: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 16: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 17: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Oct 19: Milan Forum, Italy

Oct 20: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 22: Lille Zenith, France

Oct 24: Dijon Zenith, France

Oct 26: Clermont Ferrand Zenith D’Auvergne, France

Oct 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, The Netherlands