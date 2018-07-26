Dee Snider: Take a first look at what's inside the For The Love Of Metal box set

Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal 1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. I am The Hurricane

4. American Made

5. Roll Over You

6. I’m Ready

7. Running Mazes

8. Mask

9. Become The Storm

10. The Hardest Way

11. Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)

12. For The Love of Metal

Dee Snider has released a video showcasing the deluxe box set of his new album For The Love Of Metal.

It will launch tomorrow (July 27) via Napalm Records, with the new video showing everything that’s included in the limited edition package.

Check out the clip below.

Snider recently revealed that the seeds for the record were planted after he appeared on Jamey Jasta’s podcast, where the Hatebreed vocalist challenged Snider to make “a true metal record.”

Snider said: “This is a record of inspiration – everything about it is inspiration. It starts with the amazing Jamey Jasta being inspired by my music and my voice. He reached out to me and challenged me to make a true metal record – to use my voice and make a really hard record.

“I was then inspired by his passion, his words and his belief in me, and I took that inspiration and rose to the challenge.”

For The Love Of Metal features a number of guest musicians and vocalists, including ex Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton, Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore from Toxic Holocaust and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

The former Twister Sister frontman has released two of the album tracks so far: Become The Storm and I Am The Hurricane.

Find out what Metal Hammer and Classic Rock through of the album in their brand new reviews.