Dee Snider – For The Love Of Metal album review

For The Love Of Metal 1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. I Am The Hurricane

4. American Made

5. Roll Over You

6. I'm Ready

7. Running Mazes

8. Mask

9. Become The Storm

10. The Hardest Way

11. Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)

12. For The Love Of Metal

Although he’s long been revered as one of hard rock’s best frontmen, Dee Snider hasn’t always hit the mark musically in recent years, which have seen the chameleonic vocalist croon Broadway standards, cover Nine Inch Nails and sing about Xmas and Halloween.

Now, following a dare from Jamey Jasta, Dee’s gone metal. The odd couple pairing could have yielded a Lulu-like trainwreck, so it’s a relief to report that Dee’s fourth solo album sits comfortably alongside the likes of Overkill and Metal Church rather than sounding like the awkward love child of Twisted Sister and Hatebreed.

If the cards fall right, it might even do for Dee what Resurrection did for Rob Halford, a comparison brought to mind by the album’s blazing, Painkiller-like opener, Lies Are A Business.

Not all 12 songs hit the mark, with Howard Jones’s guest appearance serving as Exhibit A, but overall this is a competent and engaging listen that begs the question of why no one thought of this sooner.