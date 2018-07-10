Watch Dee Snider Become The Storm in new video

Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal 1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. I am The Hurricane

4. American Made

5. Roll Over You

6. I’m Ready

7. Running Mazes

8. Mask

9. Become The Storm

10. The Hardest Way

11. Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)

12. For The Love of Metal

Dee Snider has released a video for his brand new single Become The Storm.

The former Twisted Sister frontman teased the promo last week in a short 20-second clip, with the track set to feature on his upcoming studio album Become The Storm.

It’ll be released on July 27 via Napalm Records.

Speaking about the song, Snider tells Loudwire: “It can be a dark world out there for people being bullied and I know it. With Become The Storm I'm hoping to lift them up and help them find the power within to defeat their adversaries. Sound serious? It is.”

The record will feature a number of guest musicians and vocalists, including ex Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton, Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore from Toxic Holocaust and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

Snider previously revealed that the seeds for the record were planted after he appeared on Jamey Jasta’s podcast, where the Hatebreed vocalist challenged Snider to make “a true metal record.”

Snider said: “This is a record of inspiration – everything about it is inspiration. It starts with the amazing Jamey Jasta being inspired by my music and my voice. He reached out to me and challenged me to make a true metal record – to use my voice and make a really hard record.

“I was then inspired by his passion, his words and his belief in me, and I took that inspiration and rose to the challenge.”

For The Love Of Metal is available for pre-order. Find details below.