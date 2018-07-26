Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal album reviewed

Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal 1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. I Am The Hurricane

4. American Made

5. Roll Over You

6. I’m Ready

7. Running Mazes

8. Mask

9. Become The Storm

10. The Hardest Way

11. Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)

12. For The Love of Metal

Rockers of a certain age will remember the horror that ensued in the 90s as some of our musical favourites came unstuck by attempting to modernise, usually in a mire of sub-Soundgarden riffs. Rob Halford’s Fight and Halford projects were successful examples of framing the essential core of an artist’s sound in a contemporary setting, and producer Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) achieves a similar effect here with Dee Snider.

Singles aside, Twisted Sister always had a heavier side with fast and ferocious tracks like Under The Blade and Burn In Hell, and it’s that aspect of his musical personality that’s highlighted here; rapid-fire opener Lies Are A Business comes on like Sister on steroids. Snider’s vocals are as snarling and impassioned as ever (rabid on Roll Over You), you can still shout along to the choruses (American Made, For The Love Of Metal), and no matter how aggressive the riffs become (Running Mazes and Mask have an almost thrash vibe) the vocal hooks remain melodic.

We Are The Ones (2016) gave him a modern rock makeover, but this is a way more natural fit. The unmistakable sound of Dee doing what he does best, couched in face-melting contemporary sonics.