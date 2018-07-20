Twisted Sister ex Dee Snider kicks up a storm in new lyric video

Dee Snider - For The Love Of Metal 1. Lies Are A Business

2. Tomorrow's No Concern

3. I Am The Hurricane

4. American Made

5. Roll Over You

6. I’m Ready

7. Running Mazes

8. Mask

9. Become The Storm

10. The Hardest Way

11. Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)

12. For The Love of Metal

Dee Snider has released a lyric video for his new single I Am The Hurricane.

It’s the latest track taken from the former Twisted Sister frontman’s upcoming album For The Love Of Metal, which is set to arrive on July 27 via Napalm Records.

Speaking about the record, Snider says: “I am beyond excited to be working with one of the world’s leading labels for heavy music, it’s a perfect home for this album! I believe there’s something for every hard rock and metal fan on this record and I cannot wait to unleash it on the world July 27th!”

The album project came about after Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta challenged Snider to make a metal record – and he reports he’s delighted at the final results.

Jasta says: “I’m so happy and proud to have been a part of this project. Dee Snider is an American original, there is no other voice like his on Earth, his power and passion really shine through on this album.

“Metal brings us all together and with Dee still at the forefront, it’s a great time to be a fan of heavy music!”

The album will feature a number of guest musicians and vocalists, including ex Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones, Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton, Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore from Toxic Holocaust and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz.

Snider launched a video for Become The Storm earlier this month.