Twisted Sister's Dee Snider calls for unity in metal

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider says the divisions in the world of metal are worse than ever and he’s calling on fans to be accepting of different sub-genres.

Snider and Twisted Sister headlined the Bloodstock festival in England last night (Friday) as part of their farewell Forty And Fuck It tour and the flamboyant frontman says the metal community must work harder to work together.

Recalling how he first started noticing splits in the metal fanbase in the 1980s, Snider says it has only got worse.

He tells Metal Hammer: “That’s been going on for way too long. I’m an original headbanger – an OHB. I had the first Sabbath album when it came out, the first Zeppelin album, Deep Purple album – it wasn’t even called metal, it was hard rock.

“I was in a Black Sabbath tribute band. There was a unity, a Woodstock nation and the heavy bands came together and you supported them.

“Then all of a sudden in the early 80s it started to faction and you had this kind of metal and that kind of metal. I always fought for unity because I said we were so oppressed and were such a small section of the music world that to further cut it into smaller and smaller pieces and fight among ourselves weakens us, it doesn’t strengthen us.

“While you don’t have to be a supporter of all different kinds of metal, at least be supportive. Recognise that we are all part of a sort of dysfunctional family. Strength in numbers. If we try to break it down the way some people want to break it down, then all you’re gonna have is a bunch of club shows.”

Joking that he even had to deal with a divided metal community at home, he adds: “My daughter is hardcore and she gets so pissed at me when I say, ‘It’s a hardcore band.’ She’s like, ‘Dad, it’s not a hardcore band, it’s post goth grind…’ She’s got it so broke down. I’m like, ‘Jesus, Cheyenne. I’m calling it hardcore because it’s fucking heavy!’

“It’s gotten worse and worse and worse. Listen to the old man – we’re stronger together. You don’t have to be into all the kinds of metal, but just be accepting that there are other forms.”

Snider also reflects on Twisted Sister’s looming retirement and reveals that there will be a handful of further shows added this year before they call it quits for good.

He says: “There’s only four more shows to go. They’ve just added a show that hasn’t been announced yet and I’m sure they’re going to pull out a couple more before the year ends. I have a feeling. Still, there’s only a handful left.

“My problem with when Twisted Sister broke up in 87 was that a band who came on so ferociously went out with a whimper.

“It was sort of quiet, and we were a band that should have spontaneously combusted on stage. I always wanted to get back together to rectify that.

“Now we’re ending on that note I wanted to end on. We’re playing huge festivals to huge adulation and adoration.”

The full interview with Dee Snider will feature on an upcoming episode of the Metal Hammer: In Residence podcast on Spotify.

Aug 13-14: Kortrijk Sportcampus Lange Munte, Belgium

Oct 01: Lakewood Rock Carnival, NJ