Dee Snider - We Are The Ones album review

Twisted Sister may have reached the end of a 30-year road, but Dee Snider remains unstoppable. As with previous solo records, We Are The Ones suffers from not adhering to the Twisted script: in essence, this is a polished and bombastic pop-rock album, driven at a robust clip by bellow-along anthems like the title track and the Billy Idol-esque Over Again.

Elsewhere, a cover of Nine Inch Nails’ Head Like A Hole is far too respectful to the original to justify its presence, and the likes of Superhero and Rule The World sound like Disney Channel sitcom themes sung by an angry ogre with an attitude problem.

But despite a few missteps, Dee’s big voice and even bigger personality can’t help but win through, most notably on a sober, piano-led version of We’re Not Gonna Take It that should give the Twisted Sister diehards a goosebump or three.