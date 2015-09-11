Dearist premiere 'Fix' video

Wolverhampton quintet Dearist have posted a video for the song ‘Fix’.

It’s the second song to be taken from their debut album This House Has No Windows, which will be released on October 23 via Close To Home Records.

Says frontman Adam Binder: “Fix is one of the last tracks we wrote for the album. I know a guy from work who makes short films - he’d never done a music video before so I cheekily asked him if he’d give it a go for us. He came through! We actually took over my house for the day to film it and used a different room for each band member, put some paper on the windows, trashed up the rooms a bit. I had to give the man next door a bottle of wine to say sorry for the noise.”

The album is available to pre-order on 12-inch limited edition vinyl now via closetohomerecords.com. The digital download of the album will be available from the Close To Home Records bandcamp page.

