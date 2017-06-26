Deaf Havana get back to nature in Happiness video

Deaf Havana have released a new video for their track Happiness.

It’s the latest song lifted from the English outfit’s fourth studio album All These Countless Nights, which came out in January this year via So Recordings.

Speaking about the track, vocalist James Veck-Gilodi tells Rocksound: “It was created after a rough period I had in the summer of 2015.

“I was feeling awful about my strange idiosyncrasies and mood swings and how they can take a huge toll on personal relationships.

“It’s hard to explain to a loved one why you have to get up and go home halfway through a meal in a restaurant or why you don’t want to leave the house for three days in a row. It would also be unfair to expect them to completely understand something that they have never experienced.”

He adds: “The song grounds me and reminds me that I have to take into account other people’s feelings and mindsets, those things that I write about will never fully go away but each song is a small step towards accepting and coping with them, and ultimately towards happiness.”

Deaf Havana will head out on the road across the UK from next month, kicking off with a set at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, London, on July 6. Find a full list of their UK tour dates below.

Jul 06: London British Summer Time

Jul 21-23: Steventon Truck Festival

Aug 25-27: Portsmouth Victorious Festival

Sep 29: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Nov 05: Leeds Beckett University Student Union

Nov 09: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 10: Southampton Engine Rooms

Nov 12: Cambridge The Junction

Nov 13: Bath Komedia

Nov 14: Coventry Kasbah

Nov 15: Leeds Beckett University Student Union

Nov 17: Nottingham Rock City

Nov 18: Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 20: Aberdeen The Garage

Nov 21: Edinburgh The Queen’s Hall

Nov 22: Newcastle Northumbria University Student Union

Nov 24: Cardiff Y Plas University Student Union

Nov 25: Exeter Lemon Grove

