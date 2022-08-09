Dawnwalker premiere their brand new video for R.I.P.

Mournful London prog collective Dawnwalker will release their new album House Of Sand in August

(Image credit: Press)

Mounrful London prog metal collective Dawnwalker have premiered their new video for R.I.P. with Prog. you can watch the new video below.

R.I.P. is taken from the band's upcoming album House Of Sand, which will be released through the band's Room 132 label on August 19.

"R.I.P. is both a beginning and an ending. It's the first track on the album but could be seen as an ending to the story that we tell on House Of Sand," explains vocalist and guitarist Mark Northgate. "There is an air of fatalism that hangs over the song, of events being put into motion with almost a will of their own. Standing on the precipice and relinquishing control. Like the album art, the video is set against a backdrop of idyllic English countryside but something evil is lurking just beneath the surface.

 "Also, for any anoraks out there, R.I.P. doesn't actually stand for 'rest in peace' in this instance. Answers on a postcard, please!"

House Of Sand is the follow-up to 2020's Ages and was recorded and mixed by Joe Clayton at No Studio in Manchester, and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege in Portland. The cover artwork, which you can view below. features a painting by Mitchell Nolte.

Pre-order House Of Sand.

(Image credit: Room 132 Records)

Dawnwalker: House Of Sand
1 R.I.P.
2. Demon Of Noontide
3. The Witness
4. False Doors
5. Egypt
6. House Of Sand
7. The Prionser
8. Repeater
9. Coming Forth By Day
10. Standing Stones
11. The Master
12. House Of Sand II
13. Mildew

Jerry Ewing
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.