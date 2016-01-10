David Gilmour wins Best Art Vinyl 2015

The cover of David Gilmour’s Rattle That Lock has been named the Best Art Vinyl of 2015 by London-based outfit Art Vinyl.

Rattle That Lock took top prize while Drenge’s Undertow landed in second, and Tame Impala’s Currents took third place.

The annual award, which celebrates artists and designers of vinyl record cover art, recognizes the work of Dave Stansbie and Rupert Truman from The Creative Corporation among 50 finalists nominated by a panel of music design experts and previous Best Art Vinyl Award winners.

Gilmour says: “I am thrilled that the artwork to Rattle That Lock has received the Art Vinyl award. I’d like to offer my congratulations and thanks to Dave Stansbie and the team at The Creative Corporation for the brilliant work that they have done for me.

“It’s a thrill to see vinyl making a comeback and the return of the opportunities that the larger format offers. Thanks again”.

Best Art Vinyl founder Andrew Heeps adds: “This is the first year such an established artist’s record has won Best Art Vinyl, but notably the design team have historically been responsible for so many iconic sleeve designs and their talent and creativity to match the musicians’ wishes clearly shone through.

“We believe this is a unique art prize that really taps into popular culture, as the created artwork is used to not just sell the product but to enhance the listeners’ overall experience.”

The 2015 winners will feature in exhibitions in London, Scotland, Italy, Germany and Hungary as well as on www.artvinyl.com.

Rattle That Lock topped the UK charts upon its release in September and was launched with a series of European dates that included five nights at The Royal Albert Hall.

Gilmour closed out 2015 with shows in South America and returns to live action with North American concerts in March and April.

The guitarist recently announced plans to play four more dates in London this September.