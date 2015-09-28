Gilmour tops UK album chart

David Gilmour has scored his second solo UK No.1 album with Rattle That Lock.

According to The Official Charts Company, the Pink Floyd guitarist’s work finished the week nearly 20,000 copies ahead of its nearest competitor, Lana Del Rey’s Honeymoon.

He last topped the UK charts with 2006’s On An Island.

Gilmour says: “It’s thrilling to get a No.1 album, we all want to hit the top spot, however long we’ve been at it. I’m delighted.

“I owe a debt of thanks to Polly Samson for writing lyrics on four No.1 albums – The Division Bell, On An Island, The Endless River, and now Rattle That Lock, and also to Phil Manzanera, my co-producer on the last three albums.”

Gilmour also reports that Rattle That Lock has debuted atop the album charts in several countries including Italy, France, Sweden, Norway, Belgium and New Zealand, among others.

Following the project’s lead song and title track, the Pink Floyd axeman has just released a clip for its second single, Today.