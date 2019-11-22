David Gilmour to discuss Pink Floyd’s The Later Years box set on new podcast

It’s been announced that David Gilmour will give his only interview about the upcoming Pink Floyd box set The Later Years on a new podcast.

It’s titled The Lost Art Of Conversation, with the weekly four-part series getting underway on November 25.

The guitarist has given exclusive access to BBC Radio’s Matt Everett to chat about the 16-disc collection, which brings together Floyd’s albums from 1987 onwards, along with live cuts and previously unreleased tracks. It’ll be released on December 13.

Gilmour will talk about the tracks that would go on to appear on The Endless River, look back at Pink Floyd in the late 80s, delve into the band’s creative output, discuss the ideas behind their striking artwork and reflect on their live performances.

Speaking about Floyd’s 1987 return for A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, Gilmour says: “It’s quite a big thing to carry on Pink Floyd with Roger Waters having gone. He is a big, big part of it obviously, a major talent and our primary lyricist, so it was difficult.”

He adds: “I was so glad to have Rick Wright there with his ideas and playing the way he did. And Nick Mason is the perfect drummer for Pink Floyd. It all felt so right on those sessions.”

Along with the albums, The Later Years will also include two 7-inch vinyl singles in new picture sleeves, featuring Arnold Layne performed live by Pink Floyd at the Syd Barrett Tribute concert in 2007, and Lost For Words from the Pulse tour rehearsals at Earl’s Court.

A 60-page hardback book of photos designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios will also feature, including many previously unseen images.

There will also be a set of newly-created set of reproduction tour programmes from Pink Floyd World Tour 1987/1988, Pink Floyd Live 1989, Pink Floyd European Tour 1994 – plus a new lyric book.

A collection of memorabilia including tour passes, stickers and posters, all printed to replicate the originals, and contained in a prestige card envelope, will also be in the collection.

Pink Floyd: The Later Years

This 16-disc collection brings together Pink Floyd's work from 1987 onwards and will feature the band's studio albums, along with live cuts, previously unreleased tracks and more.View Deal

Pink Floyd: The Later Years consists of 5 CDs, 6 Blu-rays and 5 DVDs. Here’s a recap of the details:

CD 1: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - Updated & Remixed

CD 2: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Remixed

CD 3: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Remixed

CD 4: Live Recordings, 1987 & 1994 Unreleased Studio Recordings

CD 5: Knebworth Concert 1990

Blu-ray 1: Surround & Hi-res Audio Mixes

Blu-ray 2: Delicate Sound Of Thunder - Restored & Remixed

Blu-ray 3: Pulse - Restored & Re-edited

Blu-ray 4: Venice Concert 1989 and Knebworth Concert 1990

Blu-ray 5: Unreleased Live Films Music Videos and Concert Screen Films

Blu-ray 6: Documentaries and Unreleased Material

DVD: Five DVDs duplicating the content of Blu-rays 2-6 above, each contained in a gatefold wallet with dedicated cover art, including tracklists and publishing credits.

Two 7-inch vinyl singles in new picture sleeves, featuring Arnold Layne performed live by Pink Floyd at the Syd Barrett Tribute concert in 2007, and Lost For Words from the Pulse tour rehearsals at Earl’s Court.

60-page hardback book of photos designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios – includes many previously unseen images.

A newly-created set of reproduction tour programmes – Pink Floyd World Tour 1987/1988, Pink Floyd Live 1989, Pink Floyd European Tour 1994 – plus a new lyric book designed by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon of StormStudios.

A collection of memorabilia including tour passes, stickers and posters, all printed to replicate the originals, and contained in a prestige card envelope.

Pre-order Pink Floyd The Later Years