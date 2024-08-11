David Gilmour shares video for up-tempo new single Dark And Velvet Nights

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour has shared a video for his brand new single, the up-tempo Dark And Velvet Nights, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from Gilmour's upcoming album Luck And Strange, which he releases through Sony Music on September 6. It's Gilmour's first album of new material in nine years

"The music sprang out one day," Gilmour explains of the new single. "It was so exciting to have come across this groove. Polly had given me a beautiful poem for our wedding anniversary, which was sitting on the desk right next to me, so I picked it up and sang it on the track, to hear what it would sound like with words. I played it to Polly, and she said, "Lovely, great, I'll need to fiddle with it a bit. So she added a couple of verses, and there it was - very serendipitous."

Luck And Strange was recorded in both Brighton and London over a five month period and has been produced by Gilmour and Charlie Andrew, who has previously worked with ALT-J and Marika Hackman.

Luck And Strange will be available on black vinyl, gatefold sleeve and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn, on CD with two bonus tracks and with Corbijn-designed digipak and booklet and Blu-ray.

Gilmour will be performing live this Autumn in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York. His new live band features Guy Pratt on bass, Greg Phillinganes and Rob Gentry on keyboards, Adam Betts on drums, Ben Worsley on guitar, and Louise Marshall with Hattie and Charley Webb on vocals.

Pre-order Luck And Strange.



