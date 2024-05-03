David Gilmour announces his first UK live shows in eight years

David Gilmour has announced his first UK live shows in eight years with a spectacular six-night run at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall in October.

Gilmour will play the famous venue, where he last performed in 2016 on the tour in support of 2015's Rattle That Lock, from October 9 through to October 15. Fans who pre-order from the official David Gilmour UK Album Store at davidgilmour.com/rah will be able to participate in an exclusive ticket pre-sale on Thursday May 9.

Gilmour recently announced that he would release his brand new solo album Luck And Strange through Sony Music on September 6. Fans who pre-order from the new album from the official David Gilmour UK Album Store will be able to participate in an exclusive ticket pre-sale on Thursday May 9.

Luck And Strange features a surprise appearance from the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright which was recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David’s house. The new album was recorded in both Brighton and London over a five-month period and has been produced by Gilmour and Charlie Andrew, who has previously worked with ALT-J and Marika Hackman.

Gilmour subsequently released a new video for the first single from Luck And Strange, The Piper's Call.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 10am on Friday May 10.

