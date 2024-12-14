David Gilmour shares new live video for The Piper's Call

David Gilmour has shared a new video of The Piper's Call which has also been released digitally as The Piper's Call Live Around The World.

The track was the very first single to be taken from Gilmour's Number One album Luck And Strange, and was recorded at The Brighton Centre, Circus Maximus in Rome, the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York and edited together by Gilmour, Charlie Andrew and Matt Glasbey to form one seamless track.

“On the Luck And Strange tour, I played with the best band I've ever had," Gilmour states. "Their personalities, playing abilities and enthusiasm for my new music have made for a fabulous experience for Polly and me. Romany's voice really stands out and has its own particular character, she brings a sense of mischief and fun to the live performance, which I think we needed. Thank you to everyone who attended the shows in Europe and America and thank you for buying Luck And Strange. I hope you found as much enjoyment in the music as we did while performing it."

The Luck And Strange tour began with two sold-out warm-up shows at the Brighton Centre before moving to Circus Maximus in Rome for six sold-out nights, followed by the same about at London's Royal Albert Hall before moving Stateside for sold-out evenings at the Intuit Dome and Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles before concluding with five sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

David Gilmour - The Piper's Call Live Around The World - YouTube Watch On

