Watch the video for David Gilmour's brand new single The Pipers Call

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour has shared the video for his brand new single The Piper's Call, and you can watch it here, below.

Gilmour announced on Wednesday that he would release his brand new solo album Luck And Strange through Sony Music on September 6. Yesterday the first single from the album was premiered on BBC Radio Two yesterday morning, before which Prog ran an exclusive review of the single, which you can read here.

The video, directed by filmmaker Gavin Elder, was shot during the making of ‘the album at Ely Cathedral, Gilmour's houseboat studio Astoria and in Brighton, and features Gilmour along with co-producer Charlie Andrew, Polly Samson, Romany and Gabriel Gilmour, world-renowned drummer Steve Gadd, bassist Guy Pratt, engineer Matt Glasbey, keyboard player Rob Gentry, assistant engineer Luie Stylianou and Wesley the dog.

Luck And Strange features a surprise appearance from the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright which was recorded in 2007 at a jam in a barn at David’s house. The new album was recorded in both Brighton and London over a five-month period.

Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson, has again contributed lyrics, and says "It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant.”

“We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things," adds Gilmour.

Luck And Strange will be available on black vinyl, gatefold sleeve and booklet with photography and design by Anton Corbijn, on CD with two bonus tracks.and with Corbijn-designed digipak and booklet and Blu-ray.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order Luck And Strange.