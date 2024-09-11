David Gilmour announces two special rehearsal performances in Brighton

David Gilmour has announced two special rehearsal performances offering fans an exclusive preview of his forthcoming live performances in Rome, London, Los Angeles, and New York, at the Brighton Centre for Friday September 20 and Saturday September 21.

Local resident Gilmour, who released his fifth solo album Luck And Strange last week, is currently in rehearsals for upcoming live dates in support of Luck And Strange, which kick off in Rome at the Circus Maximus on September 27 and also includes dates at London's Royal Albert Hall in October, as well as further dates in Los Angeles and New York.

The Friday Brighton show will take place in the evening, starting at 7pm, while the Saturday show will be a matinee, starting at 3pm. Each show will be limited to just 1500 people.

Tickets for the shows are £30, and to be in with a chance to get them, fans will need to have purchased a copy of Luck And Strange from the official David Gilmour UK store by 8am, Monday, September 16th (this includes existing orders). Ticket links and codes will be sent out at midday Monday, September 16th and the first access to tickets will start at 3pm.

Gilmour surprised fans on Monday evening with an impromptu appearance at Hove's The Neptune Inn music pub, alongside his daughter Romany, who features on Luck And Strange, performing the title track of Pink Floyd's 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

(Image credit: Press)