David Gilmour announces his first Italian shows for eight years

David Gilmour has announced he will play six night's at Rome's legendary chariot-racing stadium Circus Maximus in September and October, his first Italian shows for eight years.

Gilmour recently announced that he would release his brand new solo album Luck And Strange through Sony Music on September 6. It will be his first album of new material in nine years

A specially built arena inside the ancient Roman stadium will house the shows allowing fans to watch the concert in comfort and with a breathtaking view of the stunning scenery, thanks to the collaboration of the Municipality of Rome and the Ministry of Culture.

Gilmour will play the Rome shows on September 27, 28 and 29 and October 1, 2 and 3. They will be the world premiere for his upcoming live dates and will be Gimour's only shows in mainland Europe.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday May 17. An exclusive pre-sale will run on Virgin Radio Italia, allowing fans who register on virginradio.it between 9am on May 15 and 11.59pm on May 19, the chance to purchase up to four tickets for the shows.

Fans who pre-order the new album from May 10 to May 16 at 6pm will receive an e-mail in the following days with a code that will allow them to access the pre-sale that opens on May 15 and 16.

Frecciarossa is the official train, and starting from May 20 those who have a ticket for the concert will be able to purchase tickets from the FrecciaMUSIC offer on Trenitalia.com with discounts from 30% to 80% on the base rail fare price.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gilmour will also play six nights at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall in October.