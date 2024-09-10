Wish you were here? David Gilmour stuns tiny Brighton pub with live rendition of Pink Floyd classic

David Gilmour stunned pub regulars of Hove's The Neptune Inn music venue last night when he appeared with his daughter Romany for a rendition of the title track of Pink Floyd's 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

Romany Gilmour had just performed a short set at the venue's regular Monday evening open mic night, comprising of excellent covers of Leonard Cohen's If It Be Your Will and Joanna Newsom's This Side Of Blue, followed by her own impressive composition, with the working title of Lily Of The Roses, at the compact but welcoming setting of the Hove venue.

Romany herself has recently been thrust into the limelight thanks to duetting with her dad on a cover of of British dream pop duo The Montgolfier Brothers' Between Two Points, which features on David's just-released new solo album Luck And Strange, on which she also plays harp and sings backing vocals.

(Image credit: Jerry Ewing)

At the culmination of her set Romany looked into the possibly busier than usual crowd and exclaimed "Oh my gosh, you're here. And you've brought your guitar," at which point a beaming David strode through the crowd to join his daughter on the venue's tiny stage. "You're going to come and upstage me? OK, great," Romany laughed.

After some good-natured banter, the pair struck up the well-known opening chords to one of Pink Floyd's best-known songs which had the entire pub soon singing heartily along.

(Image credit: Jerry Ewing)

Local resident Gilmour is currently in rehearsals for upcoming live dates in support of Luck And Strange, which kick off in Rome at the Circus Maximus on September 27 and also includes dates at London's Royal Albert Hall in October, as well as further dates in Los Angeles and New York.

Gilmour bandmates, bassist Guy Pratt and guitarist Ben Worsley, were also in the audience, as well as Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane, and Romany's brother Gabriel, who also features on Luck And Strange.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors