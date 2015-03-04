David Gilmour announces European tour

David Gilmour has announced a short European tour in September. The dates are in support of the guitarist’s as-yet-untitled fourth solo studio album, his first since 2006’s On An Island. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

Last October Gilmour talked about his new album, saying, “It’s coming along very well. There are some sketches that aren’t finished and some will be started again… Then I’m hoping to do an old man’s tour, not a 200-date sort of thing.” In December, the guitarist performed at the final concert at London’s Earls Court venue, joining Bombay Bicycle Club onstage to perform the classic Pink Floyd classic Wish You Were Here.

Tour dates

Sep 12: Croatia – Pula, Arena Pula Sep 14: Italy – Verona, Verona Arena Sep 15: Italy – Florence, Teatro Le Mulina Sep 17: France - Orange, Theatre Antique Sep 19: Germany - Oberhausen, Konig-Pilsener-Arena Sep 23: UK - London, Royal Albert Hall Sep 24: UK - London, Royal Albert Hall Sep 25: UK - London, Royal Albert Hall