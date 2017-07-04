Dave Foster launches Kickstarter campaign for new album

Dave Foster has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new album.

The as-yet-untiled follow-up to 2016’s Dreamless by The Steve Rothery Band and Panic Room guitarist is nearing completion, with Foster seeking crowdfunding which will also act as a pre-order campaign.

Foster says: “Dreamless has proven to be a huge success and we’re proud to say that the album was entirely crowdfunded with Kickstarter.

“It seemed logical to us to then run the campaign with Kickstarter again as after a little social media market research, it appears that you guys understand the need for a modern musician to fund projects this way or they simply might not happen.

“The album has already been written and we have a couple of tracks more than we need which is always a luxurious position to be in as at the end of mixing we can choose which track should make to the final product.”

Foster adds: “We will of course be calling on the help of some amazing musicians as happened with Dreamless and as such the Dave Foster Band will be the new artist name for this. We also have plans to bring in a string section for the recording – though this largely depends on how much the Kickstarter closes at.”

Foster admits that the £7000 target for the new solo project is ambitious but adds: “The more the campaign achieves the more we can include the likes of the string section as well as the quality of the packaging.

“On top of all of that, if the fund goes over the initial target the extra money will then be used to fund some live shows.”

To pledge support for the new album, visit the band’s Kickstarter page.

