Steven Wilson's The Overview at No. 1 in the midweek chart

Steven Wilson's new album The Overview, which was released last Friday, is currently occupying the No. 1 slot on the midweek chart placings.

The past four Wilson-related releases have all ended up in the Top Five of the UK albums charts - 2017’s To The Bone (No. 3), 2021’s The Future Bites (No. 4) and 2023’s The Harmony Codex (No. 4) as well as 2022’s Porcupine Tree album Closure/Continuation (No. 2).

"Amazingly The Overview has landed at No.1 in the UK midweek album chart, which is pretty unbelievable for a two track 42-minute concept album," Wilson wrote on his social media pages. "Thank you to everyone who has picked it up so far for putting it there, and for your continued support over the years. I’m looking forward to meeting more of you over the next few days during my tour of UK record stores. In the meantime to help things along I’m told you can buy the album from iTunes for a special low release week price of only £4.99 until midnight on Thursday."

Wilson will undertake a series of record store signings this week to support the album's release. Today he will appear at Rough Trade in Nottingham at 12 noon and at Rough Trade in Bristol at 5.30pm.

Tomorrow he visits Vinilo in Southampton at 12 noon and Resident in Brighton at 6pm, while on Thursday you will find him at Banquet in Kingston upon Thames at 6pm.

Wilson kicks off his first UK solo tour in eight years in May. The tour begins at Birmingham Symphony Hall on May 9 and features four nights at the London Palladium.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

