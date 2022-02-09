Dave Cureton releases personal video for Puppets Dream

IO Earth guitarist Dave Cureton has released a brand new video for Puppets Dream, a track taken from his upcoming solo album State Of Mind, which is released later this year. You can watch the video in full below.

Joining Cureton on State Of Mind are drummer Marco Minnemann and bassist William Kopecky, while his IO Earth band mates Adam Gough (keyboards) and Luke Shingler (saxophone) also put in an appearance.

“Puppets Dream has a very emotional connection when it comes to the making of this music video," Cureton explains. "My mother sadly suddenly passed away on August 30, 2021. The week before she passed on, I spent time talking to her in the hospital about my State Of Mind project and that I was almost finished mixing the album. She wasn’t able to communicate with me, she just looked at me, but she could hear what I was saying. An occasional smile appeared whilst I was talking about this.

"The best way for me to deal with emotions is to focus on work. So on [manager] Wendy's birthday we decided to go to Wirksworth in Derbyshire and start filming my parts from Puppets Dream. We filmed a solid six hours non-stop, I just wanted to finish the video for my mom, because I knew she was looking forward to seeing it. I just feel sorry that she could never see or hear the final product.

"My mom was always very proud of my music and accomplishments. A few years back when she was still able, she was my merchandise lady and came with me to most of my shows. I will miss her dearly.”

Pre-order State Of Mind.

