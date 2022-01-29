Linda Odinsen returns to IO Earth

UK prog rockers IO Earth have announced that former singer Linda Odinsen has rejoined the band. The Birmingham band announced last week that Rosanna Lefevre had left the band after five years.

Norwegian singer Odinsen originally replaced original singer Claire Malin and featured on the band's 2015 album New World, but left in 2016 after the logistics of being based in Norway with the remainder of the band in Birmingham proved problematic.

"I am very excited and appreciative of rejoining IO Earth and continuing our musical journey together," says Odinsen. "Somehow we keep finding our way back to each other at different points in life, and yet again the time is right. I can’t wait to make beautiful and powerful music again, and I am looking forward to a new chapter of the incredible adventure with IO Earth and the IO Earth family."

"Linda still lives in Norway but logistically things are now easier for her to travel, we are all excited to have her back in the studio," explains guitarist Dave Cureton. "I am so pleased that Linda is returning to the band, Adam, Wendy and, I had a great chat with Linda, like the good old days catching up and all four of us realised that the time is right for Linda to continue her musical journey with IO Earth and we cannot wait to start recording her vocals for the new Sanctuary album.”

“We have received a few guide vocal tracks from Linda and it sounds so good. These new songs are taking shape," adds keybaord player Adam Gough. "I know Linda is excited about the new album and she will most definitely put her all into these new songs."

IO Earth are currently working on their lates album, Sanctuary, which will be released this summer.



