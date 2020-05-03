Dark Morph release video for Dark Wave

Dark Morph, an intriguing collaboration between Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi and sound and visual artist Carl Michael von Hausswolff have released a video for Dark Wave, a track taken from their recentkly released album Dark Morph II, released on Anna von Hausswolf's Pomperipossa Records label (Anna is Carl Michael's daughter).

Dark Morph II was made using ocean recordings and is dedicated to the oceans of planet earth and to the lifeforms that live in and around them, with the duo stating: “The exploitation of the oceans, in conjunction with the heavy pollution (from plastic waste to nuclear radio-activity) has to stop, and be replaced by collaborative manners co-operating with all life on or globe.”

Dark Morph formed when the two artists met aboard the M/Y Dardanella ship in Fiji invited by TBA21–Academy in 2018. The ship is a creative platform equipped with sound and video recording systems.

Dark Morph II features a 20-minute drone composition Dive In, as well asa shorter, more accessible material such as Dark Wave and Humpback Whale choir. You can watch the video for Dark Wave below.