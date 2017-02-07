Danny Worsnop releases Prozac studio video

Danny Worsnop has released a live studio video showcasing his solo track Prozac.

The song features on the Asking Alexandria frontman’s upcoming album The Long Road Home which will launch on February 17 via Earache. The track was filmed and recorded at Lattitude Studio South in Nashville.

Speaking about the record, Worsnop said: “It has been an emotional rollercoaster creating these songs, but the end result has left me humbled, proud, and more excited about a project than I ever have been in my life.

“Writing as deep and personal as I have on this record brought up a lot inside me from my years, allowing me to grow and move on from demons I didn’t even acknowledge having. I’ve done everything in my power to keep this album honest and pure, and it gives me chills every time I hear it.”

He added: “I’m beyond proud of what I’ve made and cannot wait to share it with the world. These songs are a reflection of my soul, and I hope you all enjoy them. See you on the other side.”

Worsnop has two solo shows scheduled in the UK for next week. He’ll play at Leeds’ Crash Records on February 12 and Kingston’s Banquet Records on February 15.

The Long Road Home is available for pre-order.

Worsnop returned to his former band Asking Alexandria in October following vocalist Denis Stoff’s acrimonious departure.

The Long Road Home cover

Danny Worsnop The Long Road Home tracklist

Prozac Mexico I Feel Like Shit Anyone But Me High I Got Bones Quite A While Don’t Overdrink It I’ll Hold On Midnight Woman Same Old Ending The Man

