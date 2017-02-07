Body Count’s Bloodlust cover art revealed

Body Count’s upcoming album titled Bloodlust will be released in March via Century Media.

Internet shopping giants Amazon have posted a release date along with the artwork for Ice-T and co’s first studio album since 2014’s Manslaughter. See the cover below. They state the album will launch on March 31, but in a Twitter post on Sunday, which included a snippet of new track The Ski Mask Way, mainman Ice-T suggested a March 17 release.

Bloodlust will see artists including Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine, Lamb Of God vocalist Randy Blythe and former Sepultura man Max Cavalera guest on the album.

Speaking about Body Count’s new material with producer Will Putney, Ice-T previously said: “With our last album Manslaughter, we tested the waters and got a great response from the fans and critics. Now it’s time to go kill it and make a more aggressive album and keep the Body Count style intact.

“Will Putney is like a member of the band and has an excellent ear. He’s a great producer because he captures the true essence of our band’s sound. Once we are done writing the song it’s his job to step in and make it sound better. He helps move the record in the right direction.”

Ice-T confirmed last week that the first single from the album, No Lives Matter, will be released on February 17.

Ice-T and Body Count are expected to hook up with Mustaine and Megadeth later this year for a tour.

The Bloodlust cover

Download 2015: Every Time I Die and Body Count