Worsnop opens up on pain that led to solo album

Danny Worsnop has opened up on the rocky road that has led to him planning to release his first solo album in 2016.

In a series of Instagram posts, the We Are Harlot and former Asking Alexandria frontman talks about his addiction struggles, a “heartbreaking” split with a former girlfriend and the devastating impact of his child with another woman being stillborn.

In the depths of his woes, he started writing music which will appear on next year’s debut solo effort.

Worsnop says: “I was on a record-shattering spree of debauchery and self destruction in 2009 after the great success of my first record, and it naturally led me to Las Vegas.

“I was strung out, high, hungover, and drunk all at once for that period of my life and it was not, no matter how well I may have sold it, fun. I wound up in the arms of a pretty little stripper for a couple of nights I remember very little outside of the drugs. We shook hands, parted ways, and didn’t speak again.

“That is until about six months later when I’m contacted through a mutual friend on her behalf regarding a certain other person slowly developing in her womb.”

Deciding to work hard on getting clean, Worsnop prepared for fatherhood, before he was given some devastating news.

He adds: “It was during this time I was writing and recording my second album. Eight months into the pregnancy I get an email from the mother, informing me that the past month of sonograms and updates, had been fake. The baby had been stillborn at seven months from the relentless drug use and drinking.

“My heart broke. I fell apart and disappeared. I left the studio and didn’t return to making the album for some time and was never the same again.”

The singer says writing his solo work helped him slowly come to terms with the associated heartache. He says: “Writing this album has helped me face and overcome so many wounds I had inside me that I was always too scared to even acknowledge.

“This creative process was the best therapy I could have hoped for and I can’t wait to share the end product with the world. See you on the other side.”

We Are Harlot, who released their debut album earlier this year, won Best New Band at last month’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour.