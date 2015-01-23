Worsnop quits Asking Alexandria

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has quit in order to focus on his other band We Are Harlot.

The move comes just after the announcement of the new supergroup’s self-titled debut album, to be released at the end of March.

Worsnop says: “Asking Alexandria and I are moving forward in separate ways. Over the last eight years we’ve done some amazing things and created something truly special.

“I want what’s best for the band – and at this point in time, that isn’t me. Asking Alexandria will continue to tour throughout the year and will be working on a new album. I will always support and love Asking Alexandria and cannot wait to see what the future holds for them.”

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “We have been and always will be there for you guys and just this once we ask for you guys to help us out. Be our strength and our shoulder to lean on.

“We are going to tour harder than ever and we are going to write the greatest record of our career. This isn’t the end – this is the start of a whole new chapter.”

A new frontman will be announced in the near future. Bruce recently told Metal Hammer they’d written 18 songs for what will be their fourth album, with recording set to start next month.

We Are Harlot also features ex Sebastian Bach guitarist Jeff George, Silvertide bassist Brian Weaver and drummer Bruno Agra. They’ve just launched lead track Dancing On Nails.