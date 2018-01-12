Danish metallers Cabal premiere video for False Light

Cabal are premiering their new video for False Light exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming debut album Mark Of Rot, the follow-up to 2016’s Purge EP.

“This song is a protest against the false light that mankind has chosen to engulf itself in,” the band tell Metal Hammer.

“Whether it’s politics, religion, scientific progress or other man-made things with the purpose of guiding and furthering humanity, they are in reality bringing our closer to our well-deserved end.

“For this video we once again teamed up with our good friends in Mindspark films to create a video that would visualise the doom-laden atmosphere of the music and lyrics.

Holy cloth will never cover the mark, false light will never conquer the dark.”

Mark Of Rot is out February 23 via Long Branch Records, and available to pre-order now.

