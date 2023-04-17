Damanek share new promo video for Oculus Overture

Multinational prog quintet Damanek have released a brand new video for Occulus Overture, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's third album Making Shore, which the band released through GEP records in January.

"The 30 plus minute Oculus suite makes up the whole of Part Two of the new 2023 Damanek album Making Shore," explains singer and keybpard player Guy Manning.

"The concept piece comprises of four acts, but has an thematic instrumental overture to usher it all in featuring some of the dominant leitmotifs found later in the main storyline sections.

"The track is performed by the band members and also highlights many of the special guests featured throughout the album. Purposefully abstract, the video still gives insights and hints into the narrative storyline of Oculus... and we hope you will enjoy it as much as we do."

Get Making Shore.