Cyan and Omega Point forced to pull Robin all dayer

The Brave New Day five-band all-dayer that was due to take place at the Robin 2 venue in Bilston has cancelled, with poor advance ticket sales again cited as another cancellation at the same venue, who also come under some criticism from the organisers, adding the wrong band to a playlist used to promote the event.

The event, taking place on April 24, was to be the the live debut's of the newly revamped Cyan and also Omega Point have recently released their well-received debut album A Great Escape, and also featured Southampton-based prog rockers A Formal Horse, Ms. Amy Birks and Yorkshire's folk prog outfit White Sail.

"It is with much regret that A Brave New Day, which was to be held at The Robin 2 on the 24 April, has had to be cancelled," the organisers tell Prog. "We apologise profusely for this unfortunate situation, but with advance ticket sales not being the best, and a catalogue of errors from the venue itself, and with the live music scene in a transitional phase as people get used to going back to smaller venues again, we felt it best to cancel, regroup, and look at doing it again in the future.

"Full refunds for the event can be sort directly from the venue. As a collective, we hope that as we all further emerge from the past two years, confidence in grass roots music will flourish once more. Together, musicians and fans, can make this scene great again. Be well, enjoy Easter, and we’ll see you all again one day soon."

This is the second time in recent weeks that a prog event has been cancelled at the venue for the same reason, Franck Carducci suffering a similar fate during his recent UK tour.

"Sadly I this kind of thing will be an issue as people remain cautious over Covid," adds Prog Editor Jerry Ewing. "And perhaps the proximity of the event to both Winter's End and Prognosis festivals hasn't helped things. However when you see the venue can't even get the correct band on a playlist that's supposed to help drive ticket sales for the event you have to wonder what's going on!"