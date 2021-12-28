Franck Carducci announces UK tour dates for March

French prog rocker Franck Carducci has announced a run of live dates for the UK in March with his latest live outfit, The Fantastic Squad, in what will be his longest foray on these shores.
"After the ordeals of Covid and Brexit I thought it would take a long time for us to be able to come back to the UK," says Carducci. "But then in September we probably were the first French band to perform in the UK when we played London Shepherd's Bush Empire and Sheffield's O2 Academy! The response from the crowd to my new lineup "The Fantastic Squad" was so amazing that I decided to set up a new tour for March 2022. It will be our longest tour ever with 11 dates."
Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad will play:
Mar 2: Norwich Brickmakers
Mar 3: Southampton The 1865
Mar 4: Stourport Fusion Festival
Mar 6: Glasgow Ivory Blacks
Mar 7: Newcastle Trillians
Mar 8: Leicester The Musician
Mar 9: London The Bedford
Mar 10: Swindon The Victoria
Mar 11: Liverpool Jimmys
Mar 12: Porthcawl The General Picton
Mar 13: Bilston The Robin 2
Tickets available from venues.