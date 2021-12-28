Franck Carducci announces UK tour dates for March

French prog rocker Franck Carducci has announced a run of live dates for the UK in March with his latest live outfit, The Fantastic Squad, in what will be his longest foray on these shores.

"After the ordeals of Covid and Brexit I thought it would take a long time for us to be able to come back to the UK," says Carducci. "But then in September we probably were the first French band to perform in the UK when we played London Shepherd's Bush Empire and Sheffield's O2 Academy! The response from the crowd to my new lineup "The Fantastic Squad" was so amazing that I decided to set up a new tour for March 2022. It will be our longest tour ever with 11 dates."

Franck Carducci and the Fantastic Squad will play:

Mar 2: Norwich Brickmakers

Mar 3: Southampton The 1865

Mar 4: Stourport Fusion Festival

Mar 6: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Mar 7: Newcastle Trillians

Mar 8: Leicester The Musician

Mar 9: London The Bedford

Mar 10: Swindon The Victoria

Mar 11: Liverpool Jimmys

Mar 12: Porthcawl The General Picton

Mar 13: Bilston The Robin 2

Tickets available from venues.